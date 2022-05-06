Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

By Seán Hickey

The former Labour leader tells LBC that Sir Keir Starmer being investigated by police for 'Beergate' is a 'huge development'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Swarbrick was joined by Jeremy Corbyn after Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party saw major gains in the local elections while Boris Johnson's Conservatives slumped.

Wandsworth Council flipped to Labour for the first time since the 1970s, and Boris Johnson now resides in Labour-held Westminster in a major blow to the Conservatives.

Read more: Tories capital punishment: Labour takes key London councils but fails to breach 'Red Wall'

The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party also made gains at the expense of the government party as the fallout from Partygate and numerous sleaze scandals have been seen to tip the vote against Boris Johnson.

Tom asked the former Labour leader about "Beergate", as Sir Keir Starmer is investigated for his part in an alleged party in a Labour party office in Durham.

"Do you believe that if he is fined by Durham Police, he should resign?"

Read more: James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Read more: Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely

Mr Corbyn acknowledged that whilst it is a "very serious development", he wouldn't be drawn on whether Sir Keir should resign, as he didn't want to pre-empt a police investigation.

Tom moved on, asking if Mr Corbyn believed the Prime Minister should resign for partygate. The former Labour leader said he was "much more concerned" about the government awarding Covid contracts to "dodgy companies" during the pandemic.

After being pushed on the investigation into Partygate again, Mr Corbyn told LBC listeners "let's see what the police say."

"I don't want to get into predictions on this."