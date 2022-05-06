James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

6 May 2022, 11:06

By Seán Hickey

The Conservatives' massive losses in the Local Elections should not come as a surprise, James O'Brien declares.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien was taking stock of some of the biggest results to come from the local election results across England.

Wandsworth Council flipped to Labour for the first time since the 1970s, and Boris Johnson now resides in Labour-held Westminster in a major blow to the Conservatives.

Read more: Tories capital punishment: Labour takes key London councils but fails to breach 'Red Wall'

The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party also made gains at the expense of the government party as the fallout from partygate and numerous sleaze scandals have been seen to tip the vote against Boris Johnson.

James noted that the results are "spectacular for the Labour party", but the "Liberal Democrats are probably the biggest winners" having picked up a number of council seats in the "Blue Wall".

He went on to state that the results across England so far don't light the political landscape alight.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I sit on the train on a day like today – I normally get quite excited scrolling through the news agenda...maybe I'd have got excited if the Conservatives had had an absolutely unexpected and unprecedented triumph."

Read more: Local elections 2022 live: Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet all fall to Labour

He explained his point, telling listeners "if something epic and entirely unforeseen happens you get excited", but mass Conservative losses are not much of a surprise.

Read more: Local Elections 2022: Which councils have changed hands?

"It's not a damp squib, these results, but neither is it dynamite for either side.

"There is not enough dynamite to propel Keir Starmer into the stratosphere, and there's not enough dynamite to blow Boris Johnson out of the water."

James told listeners that he feels sorry for "decent Conservative councillors" who have become a casualty of Boris Johnson's government.

"Councillors who happen to be Conservatives who've done a pretty good job have just been slapped with a Boris Johnson shaped kipper."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

4 months ago

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

5 days ago

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham police over "beergate"

Keir Starmer to be investigated by Durham Police over 'Beergate'
boat dover

'Only 300 migrants will be sent to Rwanda each year' despite 'thousands' pledge
insulate britain

Mum gets driving ban and £40 fine for 'nudging' eco-protester with Range Rover
Boris Johnson has vowed to carry on after a number of Tory losses in the local elections.

Defiant Boris vows to carry on after ‘tough night’ for Tories in local elections
Boris Johnson may trigger a vote of no confidence "to get it out the way"

Vote of no confidence may be triggered to 'save PM' before winter crisis, says Tory MP
sun

Hotter than Ibiza: Temperatures to hit 24C as Brits enjoy hottest day of the year so far

Weather

A man has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked

Man charged with battery after Dave Chappelle attacked by 'gun-wielding' protester on stage
People headed out to vote on Thursday in the local elections.

Local Elections 2022: Which councils have changed hands?

As the local election results come trickling in, David Mellor gives his LBC Views

LBC Views: As local election results trickle in Starmer has done Boris a huge favour
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again