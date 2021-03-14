Exclusive

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC

14 March 2021, 11:03 | Updated: 14 March 2021, 11:05

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK "is not safe for women and girls", Labour's Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips has told LBC.

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, the Birmingham Yardley MP was asked whether she believed London was safe for females.

It comes after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told LBC earlier this week that the capital is not safe "for women or girls" following the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

"I wouldn't want to speak just about London," Ms Phillips said.

"The country isn't safe for women and girls.

"A woman is murdered every three days in this country. By the time we've stopped talking about these protests, there will be some more dead women for us to talk about."

The shadow minister told Tom Swarbrick that "things are getting less safe... on every metric" for women, citing a study that found 20 per cent of women over the age of 18 have experienced sexual assault.

Read more: Labour urges government to make misogyny a hate crime

Read more: Met Police chief urged to resign after handling of Sarah Everard vigil

Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women
Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women. Picture: LBC

She said: "In the last year there has been a 24 per cent drop in rape convictions; there's been a 19 per cent drop in domestic violence convictions; there are more people who have raped someone walking the streets than there were last year.

"I don't want to be hysterical, I don't feel like I can't walk around, and that's what people say. The way to try and make us all fall down a rabbit hole in this is to make out like women are weak and we're all scared. We're not.

"Women have got used to doing things when we're frightened and we've got used to doing things when we're in pain - just look at the shoes we wear."

Ms Phillips then reiterated her point that she "does not think women are safe in this country and I don't think anyone has taken enough action to make it so that they are".

"As a politician, as a policymaker, I'm going to stand in front of other policymakers and I'm going to beg, like I have for the past decade, I'm going to beg that from this moment, we actually start taking action," she added.

"It's not about whether we're safe or not, let's not get into having an argument, let's take some action to make sure we're safe."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patsy Stevenson was arrested on the ground at Clapham Common on Saturday evening

Woman arrested on ground at Sarah Everard vigil 'not surprised' at how police treated her
Priti Patel's policing bill is coming under intense scrutiny after the "disproportionate" policing of a Sarah Everard vigil on Saturday.

Labour to vote against Priti Patel's 'disproportionate' anti-protest bill
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the outcome of the government's Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy this week.

Boris Johnson to boost UK's cyber military capability

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court on new propaganda charges
Ireland's deputy CMO said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be temporarily suspended

Ireland should suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns, health chief says
The FA Cup final is the most high-profile event that will be used to rest the return of spectators

FA Cup final to be used to test return of large crowds to venues
Labour is calling for the government to make misogyny a hate crime

Labour urges government to make misogyny a hate crime and increase rapists' sentences
F1 legend Murray Walker dies aged 97

Tributes paid to 'voice of Formula One' Murray Walker after commentator dies aged 97
Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile