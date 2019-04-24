Jess Phillips Reveals She's Had A Panic Room Installed After Barrage Of Abuse

24 April 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 14:30

Labour MP Jess Phillips has revealed she has had a panic room installed as part of security measures put in place following a barrage of threats and abuse.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley told Tom Swarbrick, “we are living in a terrible feral time at the moment” during an LBC phone-in on Wednesday.

But, in a message of defiance, she added: “The abuse has never made me think this isn’t worth it, the abuse makes me think gosh this is worth it”.

Jess Phillips took calls from LBC listeners on Wednesday
Jess Phillips took calls from LBC listeners on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

Ms Phillips said: “We have security measures in my house, so we had to have all the locks redone, in my office, we have a panic room.”

“Please don’t think I’m like Jodie Foster and that it’s really fancy, it’s just a room with a reinforced door, a lock and a phone.”

To which Tom replied: “That’s terrifying to have to set that up in your house.”

Ms Phillips remarked: “In the early days when the abuse started, people would really go for the jugular and make threats against my children and that was awful.”

