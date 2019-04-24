Jess Phillips Reveals She's Had A Panic Room Installed After Barrage Of Abuse
24 April 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 14:30
Labour MP Jess Phillips has revealed she has had a panic room installed as part of security measures put in place following a barrage of threats and abuse.
The MP for Birmingham Yardley told Tom Swarbrick, “we are living in a terrible feral time at the moment” during an LBC phone-in on Wednesday.
But, in a message of defiance, she added: “The abuse has never made me think this isn’t worth it, the abuse makes me think gosh this is worth it”.
Ms Phillips said: “We have security measures in my house, so we had to have all the locks redone, in my office, we have a panic room.”
“Please don’t think I’m like Jodie Foster and that it’s really fancy, it’s just a room with a reinforced door, a lock and a phone.”
To which Tom replied: “That’s terrifying to have to set that up in your house.”
Ms Phillips remarked: “In the early days when the abuse started, people would really go for the jugular and make threats against my children and that was awful.”