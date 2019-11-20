Lib Dems suffer their second car crash LBC interview in a day

20 November 2019, 23:35 | Updated: 20 November 2019, 23:45

This was the moment when a second Lib Dem candidate in a matter of hours endured a car crash interview on LBC.

After Sam Gyimah struggled to answer questions about the cost of a flagship Lib Dem education policy when he joined Eddie Mair to take calls, Alistair Carmichael was asked if he could provide some more clarity.

Watch the clip above to find out what happened when he spoke to Tom Swarbrick - while you can watch Sam Gyimah's LBC interview below.

The Liberal Democrats' Alistair Carmichael
Alistair Carmichael, who is the Lib Dems' Chief Whip in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

