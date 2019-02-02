Tom Swarbrick Loses Control Of Debate Which Descends Into Playground Insults

2 February 2019, 13:16

The two callers shouted over one other and disagreed over Corbyn's reaction to sanctions on Maduro, while Tom struggled to maintain a straight face.

Jeremy Corbyn sparked some controversy last night after he slammed the government’s call for sanctions on the Maduro regime in Venezuela over the country's growing humanitarian crisis.

The Labour leader attacked "outside interference" in the oil rich South American country, which is gripped by an economic collapse that has led to widespread shortages of food and medicine.

Corbyn has often expressed support for the government previously led by Hugo Chavez, holding it up as an example of socialism at work.

Caller John maintained that Corbyn is "awful" for doing this but caller Moses disagreed and argued that that UK should not interfere in the internal affairs of another country.

Tom Swarbrick
Picture: LBC

Moses maintained that the interference was against international law but John responded that Maduro was "mad" and a "murderer, murderer, murderer".

When Moses brought up Saudi Arabia, Moses told him that he was a "very confused man" and told him "stick to your PlayStation my friend", causing Tom to burst out laughing.

Tom tried to get a word in edge-ways as the two men exchanged cross words.

"You're the moderator, are we going to go to insults and childish talk?" Moses asked.

As this point, Tom managed to regain control and the men finally allowed one other to make their points.

Listen to disagreement in full above...

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Tom Swarbrick was thrilled to hear Carlos get help from a listener

Homeless Caller Overjoyed As LBC Listener Offers Him A Job

1 day ago

James O'Brien heard the truth about fruit and vegetables

Supermarket Fruit Buyer Schools James O'Brien On Truth Of No-Deal Brexit

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari ridiculed the Project Fear claim about lettuce

Nick Ferrari: Don't Believe Nonsense That 12,000 Will Die After No-Deal Brexit

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile