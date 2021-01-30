Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

30 January 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 30 January 2021, 11:37

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am. Set a reminder to watch live here.

Following the EU's flip-flop on the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit agreement amid tensions with AstraZeneca, Tom Swarbrick will speak to political leaders to assess the fiasco.

As the world's fight against Covid-19 ramps up, how we find and suppress new variants will be crucial. Tom will be joined by top medical figures to explain how we should go forward in the battle against the pandemic.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday at 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Latest News

See more Latest News

6.8 million coronavirus vaccinations had taken place across the UK as of 26 January

WHO official: UK should pause vaccinations 'to help vulnerable people worldwide'
All staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham, North Wales, on Wednesday

Man charged after 'suspicious package' sent to coronavirus vaccine site
The EU is facing increased criticism after the vaccine row

EU under growing criticism despite U-turn on Northern Ireland vaccine controls
Children in England will be learning at home until march, the government has said

Boris Johnson 'in awe' of how parents have handled coronavirus crisis
The Australian open will allow up to 30,000 spectators per day

Australian open to allow up to 30,000 spectators per day

Heavy snow flurries will hit parts of the UK in the coming days

UK weather: Heavy rain, snow and ice to hit as weather warnings issued
The eyes of the UK watched with intrigue last January when Brits arrived from Wuhan into quarantine at Arrowe Park

Covid-19 one year on: Quarantine starts at Arrowe Park Hospital
More than 900 people died on average every day in the first two weeks of 2021

More than 900 people dying each day on average in first two weeks of 2021
DUP MP: Boris Johnson must 'protect Northern Ireland' and trigger Article 16

PM must trigger Article 16 to 'protect Northern Ireland,' DUP MP claims
'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco

'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile