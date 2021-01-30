Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am. Set a reminder to watch live here.

Following the EU's flip-flop on the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit agreement amid tensions with AstraZeneca, Tom Swarbrick will speak to political leaders to assess the fiasco.

As the world's fight against Covid-19 ramps up, how we find and suppress new variants will be crucial. Tom will be joined by top medical figures to explain how we should go forward in the battle against the pandemic.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday at 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.