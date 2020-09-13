Swarbrick on Sunday: Watch LIVE from 10am

13 September 2020, 08:46 | Updated: 13 September 2020, 08:58

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick is live with Swarbrick on Sunday from our Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it here.

Tom Swarbrick is joined this morning by an array of experts and politicians to dissect the day's top news stories. Tom will be joined by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Former Conservative Party Leader Lord Michael Howard and Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh to name a few.

Tom also speaks to Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and adviser to President Donald Trump on Covid-19.

You can listen to all the latest news, views and debate on LBC or you can watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and on the Global Player App.

