Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am. Listen live here.

Tributes pour in for the late Sir David Amess following the Conservative MP's fatal stabbing this week.

Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to LBC to reflect on Sir David's career.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy also joins Tom to remember the Conservative MP's work.

Concerns over the safety of public representatives have come to light following the fatal stabbing. Security Minister Damian Hinds speaks to LBC about how MPs' safety can be ensured following Sir David's death.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.