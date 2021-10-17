Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

17 October 2021, 07:49

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am. Listen live here.

Tributes pour in for the late Sir David Amess following the Conservative MP's fatal stabbing this week.

Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to LBC to reflect on Sir David's career.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy also joins Tom to remember the Conservative MP's work.

Concerns over the safety of public representatives have come to light following the fatal stabbing. Security Minister Damian Hinds speaks to LBC about how MPs' safety can be ensured following Sir David's death.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

Exclusive
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/09 | Watch again

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell was speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Small businesses facing ‘huge cliff edge’ without extra support, shadow minister tells LBC
Former Chancellor Ken Clarke says he expects the scars from Covid will "last for a very long time".

Scars of Covid will 'last for a very long time', former Chancellor Ken Clarke tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal
SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Lord Lansley spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday about the end of the national lockdown in England.

Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told LBC he is considering a small September event

Glastonbury Festival founder 'considering' smaller September event
Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased

Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased
NPCC chair Martin Hewitt told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday that people need to take more responsibility to fight Covid-19

Police chief warns 'irresponsible' celebrities not to encourage Covid rulebreakers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared
Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'
Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'
Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder named as Ali Harbi Ali
People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times.

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost her latest appeal in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham
Hancock has had his UN Africa job withdrawn

Matt Hancock's UN job offer 'suspended'

David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

27 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile