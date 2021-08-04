'No plans' for reciprocal fee as British nationals to face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area

4 August 2021, 08:15

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After it was announced British nationals will have to get authorisation and pay a €7 fee to enter the Schengen zone Tom Swarbrick asked a government minister if there were plans for a reciprocal fee.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan was asked if EU nationals would be charged to enter the UK.

"I believe we have no plans to do that," Ms Donelan told LBC.

The move is part of the European Commission’s plans for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) – and will affect all visitors coming from visa-exempt countries – like the UK, the US and Canada – who want to travel to EU states like France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

“Once ETIAS is in place, non-EU citizens travelling to the Schengen area who are exempt from the visa requirement will need to register and obtain an authorisation before travelling,” said the Commission in a press release.

“The system will cross-check travellers against EU information systems for internal security, borders and migration before their trip, helping to identify ahead of time people who may pose a risk to security or health, as well as compliance with migration rules.”

The move is part of the EU’s phasing-in plan for external border management with the ETIAS system aimed at boosting security to prevent crime and terrorism as well control migration.

Travellers affected will have to fill in an online application form which will have to be approved.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fully-vaccinated people are estimated to have between 50 and 60 per cent reduced risk of infection

Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study
Covid vaccines will be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds without underlying conditions

Covid vaccines: Healthy 16 and 17-year-olds set to be allowed first doses
The Turing Scheme replaces the EU's Erasmus exchange programme

UK students to get £110m to travel to US, Japan and Europe in Erasmus replacement
Hundreds of ticketless fans broke inside Wembley, with clashes involving stewards and police.

UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against FA over disorder at Euro 2020 final
Which? has issued warnings about travel providers

Holidaymakers warned against booking with some providers over Covid refunds
Aya Hachem was killed on May 17 last year

Seven guilty of murdering teenage law student in drive-by shooting
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert led the development of the AstraZeneca jab

Barbie doll created in honour of Oxford vaccine co-creator

Players took the knee throughout Euro 2020 to promote a message of anti-racism

Premier League players to continue to take the knee ahead of matches this season
Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile