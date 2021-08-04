'No plans' for reciprocal fee as British nationals to face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area

By EJ Ward

After it was announced British nationals will have to get authorisation and pay a €7 fee to enter the Schengen zone Tom Swarbrick asked a government minister if there were plans for a reciprocal fee.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan was asked if EU nationals would be charged to enter the UK.

"I believe we have no plans to do that," Ms Donelan told LBC.

The move is part of the European Commission’s plans for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) – and will affect all visitors coming from visa-exempt countries – like the UK, the US and Canada – who want to travel to EU states like France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

“Once ETIAS is in place, non-EU citizens travelling to the Schengen area who are exempt from the visa requirement will need to register and obtain an authorisation before travelling,” said the Commission in a press release.

“The system will cross-check travellers against EU information systems for internal security, borders and migration before their trip, helping to identify ahead of time people who may pose a risk to security or health, as well as compliance with migration rules.”

The move is part of the EU’s phasing-in plan for external border management with the ETIAS system aimed at boosting security to prevent crime and terrorism as well control migration.

Travellers affected will have to fill in an online application form which will have to be approved.