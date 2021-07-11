Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

11 July 2021, 14:05 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 14:26

By Seán Hickey

The former Labour leader applauds Gareth Southgate and the England team for being 'fantastic' role models to 'multicultural, multiethnic' Britain.

"Football is a game of course, it's a sport but it gives girls and boys the chance to learn to support each other, play together as a team, it does an awful lot of good in our communities," Jeremy Corbyn told Tom Swarbrick when asked about his relationship with football.

Read More: King's Cross station evacuated after England fans let of flares ahead of Euro 2020 final

The former Labour leader spoke to Tom as England's mens team prepare for their first major final in 55 years.

Read More: Prince William 'can't believe this is happening' as England gear up for Euros final

Tom asked Mr Corbyn what he thought of the manner in which the England team have conducted themselves in this tournament, referencing their remarkable ability to represent England's multicultural society.

"The way Gareth Southgate has led the team and the way the team have performed and they way they've conducted themselves and shown our multicultural, multiethnic, multilingual society is fantastic. Well done to them."

Read More: David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

Read More: Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'

Tom noted there have been "plenty of calls to not boo the Italian national anthem" and wondered whether it is not just part of football to do so.

"I go to Arsenal games and the arsenal supporters spend a lot of time booing Arsenal players" Mr Corbyn quipped, before adding that "when it comes to an international game it's slightly different."

Read More: 'We're in a final and we're here to win': Southgate's message to Italy

He told Tom that "there should be respect to the visiting side and to both teams – it's only the right and proper thing to do, it's not a lot to ask."

The former Labour leader concluded by pointing out the disparity between the top level and grassroots of football, despite all of England's heroes coming from grassroots teams.

Read More: Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood

"We need to take a fresh chunk of money out of the Premier League and put it into grassroots football," he claimed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gareth Southgate has issued a final message thanking fans as England heads into its first international final in over half a century

'We'll do everything we can': Gareth Southgate's final message before Euro 2020 final
King's Cross station was evacuated after smoke from flares let off by England fans triggered the fire alarm.

King's Cross station evacuated after England fans let of flares ahead of Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020 final tickets to see England v Italy at Wembley are being sold for £70,000 per pair on eBay.

Euro 2020 final: Wembley tickets available for £70k per pair hours ahead of match
Gareth Southgate appears to have become one of England's most popular figures

Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood
People in England will be "expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

People 'expected to wear masks' indoors in England after 19 July - minister
Prince William has said he "can't believe this is happening" as England gears up for tonight's final

Prince William 'can't believe this is happening' as England gear up for Euros final
New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that NHS waiting lists could rocket to 13 million in the coming months

NHS waiting list could rise to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile