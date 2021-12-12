Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

12 December 2021, 13:37

By Seán Hickey

The former Labour leader tells LBC that the 'unpopularity' of the Tories does not mean Labour will win an election.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke to Tom Swarbrick as polling done in the wake of the Conservatives' Christmas party scandal show Labour to be moving way ahead.

Read more: Education Secretary claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal

Tom put the news to Mr Corbyn: "9 points up, they seem to be riding the crest of a wave, you must be delighted!"

"I'm pleased that the Tories are going down and Labour are going up, that's good."

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn reviews Sir Keir Starmer's first year as Labour leader on LBC

The former Labour leader caveated his point by taking aim at an absence of clear policy in the party.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

"We need to be clearer in our policies, on our economy and the levels of poverty in this country."

"What do you think people are seeing in Sir Keir Starmer that they haven't seen up until recently?" Tom wondered.

Read more: Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

"He's obviously getting more coverage than is normally possibly because of all this but I do think that we have to be very clear about where we're going economically in this country", Mr Corbyn reiterated.

"Labour is not going to win an election solely on the unpopularity of the Tory government, people have to have a reason to vote for labour. That's why I'm concerned about the policy developments"

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Exclusive
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
DUP leader Arlene Foster told Swarbrick on Sunday there was a “real need to replace the protocol”.

NI Protocol 'absolutely devastating' for the region, Arlene Foster tells LBC
Lisa Nandy spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlined the strict Covid testing plan for schools.

Education Secretary details strict testing regime ahead of return to schools
JCVI member Professor Read told LBC they expect to receive "very strong evidence" on the vaccines reducing transmission of Covid in the coming weeks.

‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC
JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval

JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval
Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter
CBI Director General Tony Danker told LBC the chancellor needs to “stimulate the recovery rather than stifle it”.

Chancellor must ‘stimulate recovery, not stifle it’, business leaders tell LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Wise and his dinner club friends chipped in more than $4,000 for Ryan Brandt and her colleague

Waitress tipped $4,400 gets sacked after being ordered to share it with colleagues
Fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid-19 are being told to take tests for seven days

Daily lateral flow tests for a week for double jabbed Covid contacts
Assange's partner Stella Moris after the court ruling this week

Julian Assange suffers stroke in Belmarsh prison, fiancée says
Nadhim Zahawi said there was too much 'hype' around the Christmas party scandal

Education Secretary claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal
Over 30s in England can now book their vaccine booster

Covid booster jabs extended to over 30s as NHS steps up fight against Omicron
Boris Johnson hosted a quiz last Christmas

Under-fire PM hosted Downing Street Christmas quiz last year during lockdown
More licences have been granted to French fishermen

UK lets more French boats fish in British waters after Paris demands 'sign of goodwill'
A man was killed after being stopped by armed police

Man killed in police shooting after 'gunman enters Kensington bank'
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile