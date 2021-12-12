Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

By Seán Hickey

The former Labour leader tells LBC that the 'unpopularity' of the Tories does not mean Labour will win an election.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke to Tom Swarbrick as polling done in the wake of the Conservatives' Christmas party scandal show Labour to be moving way ahead.

Tom put the news to Mr Corbyn: "9 points up, they seem to be riding the crest of a wave, you must be delighted!"

"I'm pleased that the Tories are going down and Labour are going up, that's good."

The former Labour leader caveated his point by taking aim at an absence of clear policy in the party.

"We need to be clearer in our policies, on our economy and the levels of poverty in this country."

"What do you think people are seeing in Sir Keir Starmer that they haven't seen up until recently?" Tom wondered.

"He's obviously getting more coverage than is normally possibly because of all this but I do think that we have to be very clear about where we're going economically in this country", Mr Corbyn reiterated.

"Labour is not going to win an election solely on the unpopularity of the Tory government, people have to have a reason to vote for labour. That's why I'm concerned about the policy developments"