Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

By Seán Hickey

The fiasco engulfing the Conservatives has left the party in a deeply difficult position, the Deputy Chair of the COVID recovery group insists.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Conservative MP Steve Baker following over a week of crisis in the Conservative party after it was alleged that cabinet offices were involved in several rule-breaking parties last Christmas.

"Are you going to say you have confidence in the Prime Minister?" Tom asked Mr Baker. "I hope your listeners will understand that I will defiantly refuse to answer that question", he replied.

"I think things have gone wrong several times and what I want Boris to do is rescue his position."

The Tory MP added that "it is far better for our country that we do not have a leadership contest", backing the PM to salvage the situation.

"I recognise he's in deep trouble", Mr Baker added.

"How deep is the trouble?" Tom wondered.

"It's very deep. We're out into oceans of poo, this is very very very bad. The public are entitled to see us comply with the rules imposed on them."

Tom carried on with the metaphor: "How can the Prime Minister fashion a paddle?"

Mr Baker told Tom that "the public are going to put increasing pressure on members of parliament if we don't see an end to these totally unnecessary unforced errors", and urged honesty from the top of the Conservative party.