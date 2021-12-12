Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

12 December 2021, 12:22

By Seán Hickey

The fiasco engulfing the Conservatives has left the party in a deeply difficult position, the Deputy Chair of the COVID recovery group insists.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Conservative MP Steve Baker following over a week of crisis in the Conservative party after it was alleged that cabinet offices were involved in several rule-breaking parties last Christmas.

"Are you going to say you have confidence in the Prime Minister?" Tom asked Mr Baker. "I hope your listeners will understand that I will defiantly refuse to answer that question", he replied.

Read more: Education Sec claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal

"I think things have gone wrong several times and what I want Boris to do is rescue his position."

Read more: Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

The Tory MP added that "it is far better for our country that we do not have a leadership contest", backing the PM to salvage the situation.

"I recognise he's in deep trouble", Mr Baker added.

Read more: 'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

Read more: Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

"How deep is the trouble?" Tom wondered.

"It's very deep. We're out into oceans of poo, this is very very very bad. The public are entitled to see us comply with the rules imposed on them."

Tom carried on with the metaphor: "How can the Prime Minister fashion a paddle?"

Mr Baker told Tom that "the public are going to put increasing pressure on members of parliament if we don't see an end to these totally unnecessary unforced errors", and urged honesty from the top of the Conservative party.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Exclusive
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

DUP leader Arlene Foster told Swarbrick on Sunday there was a “real need to replace the protocol”.

NI Protocol 'absolutely devastating' for the region, Arlene Foster tells LBC
Lisa Nandy spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Government has a 'moral duty' to give NHS staff more than 1% pay rise, Lisa Nandy says
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlined the strict Covid testing plan for schools.

Education Secretary details strict testing regime ahead of return to schools
JCVI member Professor Read told LBC they expect to receive "very strong evidence" on the vaccines reducing transmission of Covid in the coming weeks.

‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC
JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval

JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval
Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter
CBI Director General Tony Danker told LBC the chancellor needs to “stimulate the recovery rather than stifle it”.

Chancellor must ‘stimulate recovery, not stifle it’, business leaders tell LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Army General Nick Carter told LBC the military should be used more often in response to UK crises

Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC

Fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid-19 are being told to take tests for seven days

Daily lateral flow tests for a week for double jabbed Covid contacts
Assange's partner Stella Moris after the court ruling this week

Julian Assange suffers stroke in Belmarsh prison, fiancée says
Nadhim Zahawi said there was too much 'hype' around the Christmas party scandal

Education Secretary claims there's too much 'hype' around No10 Christmas party scandal
Over 30s in England can now book their vaccine booster

Covid booster jabs extended to over 30s as NHS steps up fight against Omicron
Boris Johnson hosted a quiz last Christmas

Under-fire PM hosted Downing Street Christmas quiz last year during lockdown
More licences have been granted to French fishermen

UK lets more French boats fish in British waters after Paris demands 'sign of goodwill'
A man was killed after being stopped by armed police

Man killed in police shooting after 'gunman enters Kensington bank'
Awil was jailed for 22 years

Violent man who raped partner banned her from eating or drinking in four day ordeal
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

