Shadow Minister Repeatedly Asked Whether Labour Backs Free Movement Post-Brexit

2 April 2019, 15:01

A shadow minister was asked eight times whether Labour still supported the ending of free movement as Tom Swarbrick attempted to get to the bottom of the party’s immigration position post-Brexit.

Richard Burgon spoke on LBC after Labour whipped its MPs to back the Common Market 2.0 proposal in another round of “indicative votes” last night.

Although it did not pass, it would have meant the free movement of people between the UK and EU would have continued after Brexit.

Tom Swarbrick grilled the Shadow Justice Secretary on Monday night
Tom Swarbrick grilled the Shadow Justice Secretary on Monday night. Picture: LBC

During the 2017 General Election, Labour’s manifesto promised that “freedom of movement will end” once Britain had left the bloc.

And during an interview on Monday night, Tom repeatedly asked Mr Burgon, the Shadow Justice Secretary, what his party’s position was.

Watch what happened above...

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit?

Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

4 days ago

Brexit

James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

6 days ago

James O'Brien looked through Dominic Raab's comments

James O'Brien Takes Apart Dominic Raab's Comments One-By-One

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Lord Kerslake spoke to Eddie Mair on Tuesday

Ex-Top Civil Servant Blasts Theresa May’s Cabinet As He Calls For Long Brexit Delay
Police are investigating the “pro-Brexit sabotage attempts” found on a set of railway tracks

Police Investigate Pro-Brexit “Sabotage” Attempt After Devices Found On Railway Tracks

Brexit

Two devices left on railways in 'Brexit-related bid to cause major disruption'

Renewed crisis of confidence in Turkey as economy creaks

James O'Brien with Ian Dunt

James O'Brien And Ian Dunt's Forensic Analysis Of Current Brexit Deadlock

Teenager dies after falling from whispering gallery inside St Paul's Cathedral