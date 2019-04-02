Shadow Minister Repeatedly Asked Whether Labour Backs Free Movement Post-Brexit

A shadow minister was asked eight times whether Labour still supported the ending of free movement as Tom Swarbrick attempted to get to the bottom of the party’s immigration position post-Brexit.

Richard Burgon spoke on LBC after Labour whipped its MPs to back the Common Market 2.0 proposal in another round of “indicative votes” last night.

Although it did not pass, it would have meant the free movement of people between the UK and EU would have continued after Brexit.

Tom Swarbrick grilled the Shadow Justice Secretary on Monday night. Picture: LBC

During the 2017 General Election, Labour’s manifesto promised that “freedom of movement will end” once Britain had left the bloc.

And during an interview on Monday night, Tom repeatedly asked Mr Burgon, the Shadow Justice Secretary, what his party’s position was.

Watch what happened above...