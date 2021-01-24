Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

24 January 2021, 08:20

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am with Swarbrick on Sunday and you can watch it live here.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds joins Tom to discuss the UK's tightened border controls following concerning images of full terminals in British airports.

SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti addresses heightened vaccine hesitancy among BAME communities and explains how to alleviate skepticism.

Dr Alison Pittard of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine explains the gravity of the problem in UK ICU wards, as doctors and nurses have been outspoken on how stretched services have become in this current wave of the pandemic.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

