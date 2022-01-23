Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Live

23 January 2022, 08:18 | Updated: 23 January 2022, 09:56

By Seán Hickey

Pressure mounts on government after Tory MP Nusrat Ghani claimed she was fired from the party for her 'Muslimness'. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab addresses the accusations live.

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry also joins Tom as the cost of living crisis and partygate add to the issues Boris Johnson has to face.

Concerns rise on the Ukrainian border amid fears a Russian invasion is 'imminent'. Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko speaks to LBC to bring the latest on the situation.

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

