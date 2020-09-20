Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

20 September 2020, 08:17 | Updated: 20 September 2020, 09:58

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Tom Swarbrick is joined by leading figures in the world of politics to discuss the day's biggest stories for this week's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Former Chief Science Adviser Professor Sir David King and Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green join Tom to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Chair of the National Care Association Nadra Ahmed share their views on the UK's test and trace system.

Former Communications Director to Tony Blair Alastair Campbell also joins Tom this morning to discuss latest opinion polls which put the Conservatives and Labour neck and neck.

You can watch Swarbrick on Sunday live from 10am on global player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

