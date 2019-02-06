Tory Brexiteer Accused Of “Double Standards” Over Donald Tusk Comments

Mark Francois criticised Donald Tusk's "bullying" tone, so Tom Swarbrick reminded the Tory Brexiteer about his own recent comments about the German boss of Airbus.

Mr Tusk has faced sharp criticism after he said there is a special place in hell for the Brexit leaders who supported leaving the EU without a plan of how to do it.

The European Council President was speaking alongside the Irish leader Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.

Mark Francois joined Tom Swarbrick on Wednesday. Picture: LBC/PA

“I have been wondering what that special place in Hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan to carry it (out) safely,” he said.

Giving his response on LBC, Mr Francois, vice chair of the ERG, said: “This sort of bullying language, this kind of talking down to people is exactly the sort of reason why people voted to leave the European Union”.

Two weeks ago, Mr Francois prompted controversy of his own when he accused the Airbus CEO Tom Enders of “German bullying”.

So, Tom replayed him his own comments, before asking: “Why on earth did you use langue like that?”

“You’re happy to resort to frankly jingoistic guff," the LBC presenter added.

Watch above.