Brewery owner brands 'pingdemic' an 'existential threat' to businesses

3 August 2021, 07:23

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Brewery and pub chain owner William Lees-Jones hit out at the NHS Covid app.

He said the 'pingdemic' had been "awful" for his business, branding the NHS Covid app an "existential threat."

He went on to explain that the threat of losing staff due to requirements to self-isolate could cause some businesses to close for good.

Even though a planned changed to the rules would mean double jabbed people 'pinged' by the app do not have to self-isolate, Mr Lees-Jones pointed out 30% of people working in hospitality are young.

This means it is unlikely they will have been double jabbed by the time the new rules come into play.

The conversation comes as the NHS Covid-19 app is set to be updated so fewer contacts will be instructed to isolate after an increase in people being pinged since lockdown restrictions ended.

Almost 700,000 alerts were sent by the app to users in England and Wales for the week to July 21, a record since it was launched, which has caused staffing issues across multiple industries.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the "logic" behind the app was being tweaked, although the sensitivity and risk threshold would remain unchanged.

Instead of checking contacts for five days before a positive test, the app will only go back two days.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) welcomed the change, saying its research found up to 1,000 pubs have been forced to close temporarily due to large numbers of staff being pinged.

Emma McClarkin, the association's chief executive, said: "On average, each pub forced to temporarily close due to staff being pinged costs £9,500 in lost trade per week and our larger venues much, much more at a critical time in their recovery.

"On top of changes to the NHS app, more investment is needed for our sector if it is to recover and play a leading role in building back better.

"The Government must do this by reforming VAT, beer duty and business rates by which pubs and other hospitality businesses are greatly overtaxed."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian opposition has been active in Ukraine

Belarus activist found dead in Ukraine park

Sasha Attwood faces online abuse every day.

Jack Grealish's girlfriend receives '200 death threats a day' from teens
Nicola Sturgeon will give her statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon to announce plans to lift coronavirus restrictions in Scotland
The NHS Covid-app logic has been updated

NHS Covid app tweaked so fewer contacts have to self-isolate

E-scooters are being used to steal from farms.

Gangs of 'rural wraiths' use e-scooters to steal GPS systems

A new study into Covid vaccines and pregnancy is being launched amid low take up of the jab among pregnant women

New study into Covid-19 vaccine dose gap in pregnant women as uptake wavers
A playground in Hong Kong which was shut during the Covid-19 pandemic

Short-sightedness in children could be linked to Covid-19 pandemic - study
Humza Yousaf said his two-year-old daughter was denied a nursery place that was then offered to a white friend’s child

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf seeks legal advice over nursery 'discrimination'
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
The third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, new figures suggest

UK could be 'over the edge' of the third wave of Covid-19, commentator says

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile