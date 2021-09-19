Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

The UK, Australia and the US this week declared a security pact which will provide Australia with nuclear submarines. Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton joins Tom Swarbrick to outline the goals of the AUKUS alliance.

Former French Ambassador to the US Gérard Araud also speaks to LBC after France's negotiations with Australia fell through in favour of the AUKUS pact.

The Lib Dems have called for government to scrap Covid laws at their annual conference this week. Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP outlines the main proposals made by her party over the weekend.

Covid vaccines for 12-15 year olds are expected to be rolled out from next week after government announcing plans to jab children and give over-50s a booster. Professor Adam Finn of the JCVI reflects on the UK's vaccine strategy.

