Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

19 September 2021, 07:58

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

The UK, Australia and the US this week declared a security pact which will provide Australia with nuclear submarines. Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton joins Tom Swarbrick to outline the goals of the AUKUS alliance.

Former French Ambassador to the US Gérard Araud also speaks to LBC after France's negotiations with Australia fell through in favour of the AUKUS pact.

The Lib Dems have called for government to scrap Covid laws at their annual conference this week. Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP outlines the main proposals made by her party over the weekend.

Covid vaccines for 12-15 year olds are expected to be rolled out from next week after government announcing plans to jab children and give over-50s a booster. Professor Adam Finn of the JCVI reflects on the UK's vaccine strategy.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The low-traffic neighbourhoods were designed to reduce pollution for local residents and encourage the use of public transport.

London council scraps seven low traffic neighbourhoods after public backlash
Taliban policemen patrol a street in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan

Taliban ban girls from secondary education in Afghanistan

The owner of Bernard Matthews warned Christmas could be cancelled this year

Christmas dinners could be stuffed in gas crisis: More urgent talks to be held
Over 50s will be prioritised for the booster jab.

More than one million people in England to get Covid booster jab invite from Monday
Police were called to the scene on Friday evening.

Man arrested after boy, 9, killed in white van 'hit-and-run'

Thousands made their way through the capital in protest.

Two people arrested as thousands of anti-vaxxers storm the capital
Kwasi Kwarteng has been in talks with gas companies.

Winter gas supply not cause for 'immediate concern', Business Secretary confirms
The couple were travelling across the US together.

Gabby Petito: Family of missing woman accuse fiancé of 'hiding' as hunt continues
'Nadine Dorries? Really?': David Lammy dissects the Cabinet reshuffle

'Nadine Dorries? Really?': David Lammy dissects the Cabinet reshuffle
'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile