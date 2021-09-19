UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

19 September 2021, 13:19

By Seán Hickey

The former French ambassador to the US claims the UK has no choice but to play second fiddle to America post-Brexit.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to former French ambassador to the US Gérard Araud as fallout from the AUKUS pact intensifies.

Read more: Enraged France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over collapsed submarine deal

As the French lost out on a submarine contract with Australia in favour of the AUKUS alliance, Tom wondered whether Mr Araud thought "the British have rather enjoyed this secretly?"

The former UN permanent secretary declared that "we know that in terms if nuclear technology...the UK is heavily dependent on the US", and suggested that the UK had to tag along.

"For us the UK has in a sense, had a subsidiary role in the manoeuvring."

Read more: AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

He added that "the problem is in Washington DC and Canberra" rather than London, which is why the French have not withdrawn their UK ambassador.

Read more: What is AUKUS? Why has the deal been struck? And why is France so angry?

Tom asked for clarification on the comments: "The United Kingdom is therefore what? Playing the big player?"

Mr Araud declared that the UK was more so "defending national interest because of Brexit".

"Because of Brexit, the UK won't have any other choice [than] becoming the brilliant second of the US and that's what unfortunately is happening."

"The French for whatever reason just don't seem to be trusted" when it comes to nuclear capabilities, Tom quipped.

The diplomat noted that "if you knew the deals we had with the UK in terms of nuclear cooperation", there wouldn't be an assumption that France was left out for incompetence.

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Challis died peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer, his family said

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, dies after cancer battle
The woman is thought to be in her 60s, but her identity or nationality are unknown.

Mystery as English-speaking woman with no memory washes up on Croatian island
Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC
Labour MP Rosie Duffield has been forced to pull out of her party conference

Speaker’s anger as trans extremists keep MP Rosie Duffield away from party conference
Jimmy Greaves, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, has died aged 81

England and Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

The low-traffic neighbourhoods were designed to reduce pollution for local residents and encourage the use of public transport.

London council scraps seven low traffic neighbourhoods after public backlash
Taliban policemen patrol a street in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan

Taliban ban girls from secondary education in Afghanistan

The owner of Bernard Matthews warned Christmas could be cancelled this year

Christmas dinners could be stuffed in gas crisis: More urgent talks to be held
'Entitled car extremists' behind demands to scrap LTNs, campaigner claims

'Entitled car extremists' behind demands to scrap LTNs, campaigner claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile