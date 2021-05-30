Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

30 May 2021, 08:25 | Updated: 30 May 2021, 09:55

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Uncertainty over the June 21 unlock date continues as the Indian variant spreads in the UK. Shadow leader of the Commons Thangam Debbonaire speaks to LBC as Labour pile pressure on the Government to provide clarity over reopening.

Head of the UK's largest late night bar operator Peter Marks will share the industry point of view on the matter and push for reopening to continue.

The Government and health authorities have been shaken by Dominic Cummings' damning evidence this week. Former Chief Medical Officer Professor Dame Sally Davies discusses the UK's pandemic preparedness following Mr Cummings' claims.

The UK's vaccine rollout continues to lead the way as over-30s continue to get the jab. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi joins Tom to give the latest on a world-beating vaccination programme.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

