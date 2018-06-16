Public Will Pay More For NHS If Money Is Well Spent Says Doctor

A doctor says he fears the NHS will be asking for more money in 'four or five' years time if the way the service works isn't addressed.

A doctor tells Tom Swarbrick that he welcomes the idea of a "long overdue" increase on tax to fund the NHS after a poll suggests two thirds of voters back the tax rise.

But Dr Peter Carter warned that unless the health service addressed the way it works then "all that would happen is in another four, five, or six years time, the NHS will be asking for more money."

The former chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing said that one of the pressures in the NHS is the "phenomena" of delayed dicharges, where patients can not be discharged because there isn't the necessary community infrastructure.

More to follow.