"I walked across two borders to get to Britain" - caller's shocking route to claiming asylum

This caller's story - of how he made it from escaping the Iranian regime to claiming asylum in the UK - left Tom Swarbrick and many LBC listeners shocked.

Ahmed called in, after both the Conservatives and Labour began to outline their policies on immigration for the upcoming general election.

He told Tom firstly how he had spent two-and-a-half years in hostels and bedsits in the UK before being granted asylum, after being smuggled into the UK.

Ahmed left Iran to flee the country's leadership in Tehran, and walked from his home to Turkey - where he boarded a boat to make the often deadly journey to Greece.

He tried to claim asylum in Greece, but then found himself spending three months in prison there.

He was then smuggled again - this time to the UK.

Ahmed's story left Tom reflecting on his visit to Lesbos in 2015, when he reported on the migrant crisis when it was at its peak.

