Julian Assange Is "Longing To Clear His Name" His Friend Tells LBC

Julian Assange's friend Tracy Worcester told LBC that the Wikileaks founder was "longing to clear his name."

With Julian Assange back in the news following announcements by Swedish prosecutors that they plan to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against the Wikileaks founder, Tom Swarbick asked why Mr Assange didn't go to Sweden to face down allegations.

"Why are you saying hide?" said Tracy Worcester a friend of Mr Assange who lost £10,000 when Mr Assange failed to surrender to his bail, when replying to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Mrs Worcester is a friend of Julian Assange and gave money in surety for his bail in 2012. Picture: LBC

"He sough a political asylum," Mrs Worcester said.

The Marchioness of Worcester went on to say that Mr Assange claimed he would go to Sweden if he was given assurances they would not extradite him to America.

On the criminal charges facing him in Sweden, Mrs Worcester said "he is longing to clear his name."

"He had seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in which to do that and he didn't," Tom replied.

Assange has said previously that he feared extradition to Sweden as it would mean certain extradition to America where he faces charges of conspiracy to hack into computers.

Tom put it to the Wikileaks publisher's friend that you can't break the law to get to information.

"There's nobody breaking the law," claimed Mrs Worcester

