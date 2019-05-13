Julian Assange Is "Longing To Clear His Name" His Friend Tells LBC

13 May 2019, 17:29 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 17:47

Julian Assange's friend Tracy Worcester told LBC that the Wikileaks founder was "longing to clear his name."

With Julian Assange back in the news following announcements by Swedish prosecutors that they plan to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against the Wikileaks founder, Tom Swarbick asked why Mr Assange didn't go to Sweden to face down allegations.

"Why are you saying hide?" said Tracy Worcester a friend of Mr Assange who lost £10,000 when Mr Assange failed to surrender to his bail, when replying to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Mrs Worcester is a friend of Julian Assange and gave money in surety for his bail in 2012.
Mrs Worcester is a friend of Julian Assange and gave money in surety for his bail in 2012. Picture: LBC

"He sough a political asylum," Mrs Worcester said.

The Marchioness of Worcester went on to say that Mr Assange claimed he would go to Sweden if he was given assurances they would not extradite him to America.

On the criminal charges facing him in Sweden, Mrs Worcester said "he is longing to clear his name."

"He had seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in which to do that and he didn't," Tom replied.

Assange has said previously that he feared extradition to Sweden as it would mean certain extradition to America where he faces charges of conspiracy to hack into computers.

Tom put it to the Wikileaks publisher's friend that you can't break the law to get to information.

"There's nobody breaking the law," claimed Mrs Worcester

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out Tom's reply.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

10 days ago

Iain Dale pushed James Brokenshire on council housing

"Shocking": Housing Secretary Doesn't Know Number Of Council Houses Built

13 days ago

Nick Ferrari had some difficult questions for Jo Swinson

Lib Dem MP's Very Awkward Interview With Nick Ferrari Over New Cross-Party Group

19 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA Championship with wrist injury

Champions League revamp should be scrapped, says ex-Premier League chief Richard Scudamore

Jeremy Hunt: Military spending must increase 'decisively'

The road-rage attack was caught on camera

Audi Driver Leaps Onto A Car Bonnet And Smashes Windscreen In Road Rage Attack

Brexit deadlock sees longest session of Parliament since English Civil War

City pins hopes for green finance explosion on Barclays exec