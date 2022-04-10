Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch Live

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As Rishi Sunak's wife says she will pay UK tax on her overseas income and it emerges he held a US green card, economist and former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England Dame DeAnne joins Tom to answer whether the tide has turned for the Chancellor.

As Amnesty International obtains evidence that civilians were killed in indiscriminate attacks in Ukraine, United Russia MP for the Moscow constituency Evgeniy Popov joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Yvette Cooper joins Tom to discuss Labour's pledge to crackdown on community crime.

Yesterday Boris Johnson met with Ukraine's President in an unannounced visit to the war torn capital of Kyiv. Tom is joined by Alexander Rodnyansky, Presidential advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Deputy PM and Defence Minister of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks comments as Latvia expels Russian diplomats and urges Europe to have a total ban on Russian energy.