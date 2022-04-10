Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch Live

10 April 2022, 09:20 | Updated: 10 April 2022, 10:02

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As Rishi Sunak's wife says she will pay UK tax on her overseas income and it emerges he held a US green card, economist and former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England Dame DeAnne joins Tom to answer whether the tide has turned for the Chancellor.

As Amnesty International obtains evidence that civilians were killed in indiscriminate attacks in Ukraine, United Russia MP for the Moscow constituency Evgeniy Popov joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Yvette Cooper joins Tom to discuss Labour's pledge to crackdown on community crime.

Yesterday Boris Johnson met with Ukraine's President in an unannounced visit to the war torn capital of Kyiv. Tom is joined by Alexander Rodnyansky, Presidential advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Deputy PM and Defence Minister of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks comments as Latvia expels Russian diplomats and urges Europe to have a total ban on Russian energy.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/06 | Watch in full

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 30/05 | Watch again

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 23/05 | Watch again

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Mark Regev defended Israel's actions in Gaza.

Israel does not target children or civilians, senior Netanyahu advisor tells LBC
Professor Anthony Harnden was speaking with Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy: Vaccines will 'definitely prevent severe disease' as variants emerge
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 16/05 | Watch Again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin wants to throw in troops who haven't served for a decade

Putin calls up troops who haven't served for 10 years to replace heavy losses in Ukraine
Ronaldo has apologised for an outburst

Seeing red: Ronaldo apologises after slapping phone out of young fan's hands
The NPCC, chaired by Martin Hewitt, issued new guidance in December

Trans police officers who were born male but identify as female can search women
Rishi Sunak has moved his family out of Downing Street

Inquiry into how Sunak's wife's tax status leaked as 'he hunts Labour-backing official'
Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's prime minister

Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's Prime Minister
A council worker who leaked a sex offender's address to a paedophile hunter group has been fined

Council worker fined £500 after leaking sex offender's address to paedophile hunters
Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen wins the Randox Grand National

'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats
Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protestors bring London's Oxford Street to a standstill
The Royals posted a poignant tribute to Philip

Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death
Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile