'We are ready': Minister warns Britain is prepared amid 'no sign' of Russian withdrawal

By Sophie Barnett

There is "no sign" of Russia reversing its military build-up on the border of Ukraine but Britain is prepared for "whatever Putin decides", security minister Damian Hinds has told LBC.

As the threat of a Russian invasion heightens, the security minister told LBC the British government is "ready for whatever Putin decides to do".

But there is "no sign" of Russia moving troops away from the border with Ukraine, despite the claims from the Kremlin, Mr Hinds told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with Tom Swarbrick.

"The unavoidable truth is that there is this huge build-up of military personnel and equipment on multiple sides, multiple fronts, to Ukraine," he warned.

"We have to be ready for whatever Vladimir Putin decides to do."

He said there is "no sign" of that build-up slowing, let alone reversing, and so we need to be ready for whatever action Russia decides to take - if any.

But he is hopeful of a diplomatic route, which he "encouraged President Putin to take".

It comes after Russian-backed rebels were blamed for shelling a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine in a 'false flag attack' on Thursday, described by Boris Johnson as a "spurious provocation for Russian action".

Ukraine's military said there were no injuries, although two civilians were reportedly suffering from shell-shock in the attack in the Donbass region.

But Russian-backed rebels have made accusations of their own, saying Ukrainian forces had fired across the ceasefire line.

Boris Johnson has since confirmed it was a false flag operation to "discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action".

Speaking about the latest developments on a visit to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Prime Minister said: "I wish I could give everybody better news about this, but I have to tell you that the picture is continuing to be very grim.

"Today, as I'm sure you've already picked up, a kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be - well, we know - was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action.

"We fear very much that is the kind of thing we will see more of over the next few days.

"What we are doing is making that we do everything to strengthen the package of sanctions that will follow immediately should there be a Russian invasion."

The attacks, which reportedly happened in the Donbass region, are said to be on a similar scale to other violations of the ceasefire in recent years.

However, they come at a time of a looming Russian invasion and fears the separatist conflict could be used as justification for an attack.

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia was "clearly the aggressor" in the shelling, and Britain and the United States accused Russia of attempting to "manufacture a pretext" to invade Ukraine.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that while they did not know precisely how a Russian invasion would play out, it could begin with a "violent event" which Moscow would blame on Ukraine.

"It could be a fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia; the invented discovery of a mass grave; a stage drone strike against civilians; or a fake, even a real attack using chemical weapons," he said.

This could be followed by the Russian government "theatrically" convening emergency meetings to address "the so-called crisis".

"The government will issue proclamations declaring that Russia must respond to defend Russian citizens or ethnic Russians in Ukraine," he said.

"Next, the attack is planned to begin. Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be banned. Cyberattacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions.

"After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans. We believe these targets include... Ukraine's capital, Kyiv."

Tensions have been building between Russia and Ukraine for months, but many believe they could come to a head any day now.

Whilst Moscow has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion of its neighbour, the amassing of Russian troops on the border and the creation of field hospitals appears to suggest otherwise.