Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson after photos emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz last year. Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds speaks to LBC to share the opposition's position on the scandal.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joins Tom to address ongoing allegations against the PM and senior cabinet members. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi also addresses the scandal, as reports state around 60 Tory MPs are set to rebel.

As concerns grow over the Omicron variant, chair of the South African Medical Association Dr Angelique Coetzee speaks to LBC about South Africa's fightback against the variant.

Deputy chair of the COVID recovery group Steve Baker MP joins Tom to share his position amid a vote next week to impose further measures to stop the spread of Omicron.

