Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

12 December 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 09:59

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson after photos emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz last year. Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds speaks to LBC to share the opposition's position on the scandal.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joins Tom to address ongoing allegations against the PM and senior cabinet members. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi also addresses the scandal, as reports state around 60 Tory MPs are set to rebel.

As concerns grow over the Omicron variant, chair of the South African Medical Association Dr Angelique Coetzee speaks to LBC about South Africa's fightback against the variant.

Deputy chair of the COVID recovery group Steve Baker MP joins Tom to share his position amid a vote next week to impose further measures to stop the spread of Omicron.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it on Global Player.

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

