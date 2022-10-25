Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief

By Madeleine Wilson

This is Andrew Marr's reaction to Rishi Sunak's first speech as PM.

Rishi Sunak officially took over as UK Prime Minister after meeting with King Charles III to confirm his new government earlier today.

During his first speech as PM the Incoming Prime Minister vowed to “fix” the mistakes of his predecessor Liz Truss, announcing "trust is earned, and I will earn yours".

Shelagh Fogarty asked Andrew Marr: "Will he be given time?"

Andrew Marr responded: "I think the answer is yes.

"You were talking earlier on about exhaustion, and I think exhaustion is is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief.

"They want things to calm down, they want a bit of decent and dulness for a while."

In his first speech as new PM, Rishi Sunak described how he “admired" his predecessor's "restlessness to create change”, saying he will lead with "compassion".

He also pledged to work towards "a stronger NHS" with "better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up" key priorities.

Andrew told Shelagh that after Rishi Sunak highlighted his compassion during the pandemic, it seemed to be a "hint" that he would up rate benefits in line with inflation.

Andrew added: "It was also quite a swipe back against all those people inside and outside the Tory Party who say he's not really a legitimate leader."