Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller tore into Brexit amid violent disturbances in Northern Ireland.

Claire from Edgware made the remarks amid violent scenes arising from loyalists' anger in Northern Ireland.

Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trade arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Tensions were also ramped up further last week following a controversial decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a large-scale republican funeral during Covid-19 restrictions.

Claire told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "How many more lives is this cursed Brexit going to destroy before we wake up?

"We have got to go back into the single market and the customs union and get rid of this border on the Irish Sea from hell.

"You've got young boys [who are] 18 and younger throwing flames at the police. They're going to destroy their lives forever."

Speaking of Brexit more broadly, she added: "What have we got from it? We've got absolutely nothing, just more destruction [and] more pain]...I'm so angry."

All the main unionist parties have called for the resignation of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, claiming he has lost the confidence of their community.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster and other unionist parties have condemned the violence that has occurred in Northern Ireland.

