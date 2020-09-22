Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

22 September 2020, 17:27

By Seán Hickey

The Chair of the Commons Liaison Committee explained how the military will help get the UK's fight against the pandemic back on track.

Bernard Jenkin MP told Shelagh Fogarty that "politicians do not understand what the military has to offer and how to engage the military.

"A lot of people feel threatened that they're going to mount some sort of takeover."

He argued that the decision for Government is simple: "The question is do you want to admit things aren't going so well and put it right or do you just want to carry on not doing things so well."

Shelagh pointed out that in the UK "we seem to have a mixed reaction when we hear the word military in these circumstances."

"It's a difficult balance to start saying 'we're going to start getting the military to enforce these rules against you.'"

Bernard Jenkin MP insisted the military would help the UK's coronavirus effort
Bernard Jenkin MP insisted the military would help the UK's coronavirus effort. Picture: LBC

Mr Jenkin insisted he "would not advise that at all," going further to explain that the military would be deployed for "logistics and planning and commanding and control, we're not talking about frontline operations...we don't have enough soldiers to do all the track and trace."

He added the military would work "in support of the civil authorities, it's not about taking over the role."

He stressed the importance of military help in the test and trace system: "If we can follow up the contact we've had with other people quickly then we can control the virus more effectively."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be
Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed

Shadow Health Secretary: Cases will continue to rise if test and trace isn't fixed
'We need a different messenger': Expert demands Boris Johnson delegates

Boris Johnson must appoint Covid-19 messenger, insists health expert
Shadow Health Minister calls for clear communication over second national lockdown

Shadow Health Minister calls for clear communication over second national lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Schools in England began welcoming back pupils in all year groups for the autumn term this month.

Children's Commissioner tells LBC Covid testing is vital for keeping schools open

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deaths are rising, with the highest number of fatalities being recorded from Covid-19 in two months

UK coronavirus deaths reach highest level in two months

The Carabao Cup clash will not go ahead as planned

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Carabao Cup tie called off after Covid cases
People wear masks on the high street in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

People in Wales urged to only make 'really necessary' journeys
Burnley's Jimmy Dunne (centre left) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Premier League 'disappointed' after return of supporters to matches postponed
Nicola Sturgeon announced new measures for Scotland

Scotland bans visits to other households from Friday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 curbs that could last up to six months