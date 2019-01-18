Trump Could Be Gone By Christmas Following New Bombshell Allegations

Donald Trump’s presidency could be over by the end of this year amid allegations that he directed his former lawyer to lie in Congress, LBC’s Washington correspondent says.

A report by Buzzfeed claims the US President directed Michael Cohen to lie in 2017 about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow during the election.

Senior Democrats have pledged to investigate the report, with House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff saying: “We will do what's necessary to find out if it's true".

Mr Trump has not yet responded directly, but his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, dismissed the report.

In a statement, he said: "If you believe Cohen I can get you a good all cash deal on the Brooklyn Bridge."

Donald Trump is in "really deep trouble", says LBC's Washington correspondent. Picture: PA/LBC

Cohen was recently sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax crimes, bank fraud and campaign violations.

He is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on February 7.

Giving his verdict on LBC, Simon Marks said the US President was in a “whole heap of trouble”.

“Today we are genuinely in a new reality,” he said.

“I think he’s going to struggle to make it to the end of 2019 as President.

“You’ve got to keep a very close eye on Mike Pence, is he going to stand with this guy all the way through and try and be on the ticket in 2020?

“You’ve got to keep an eye on Republicans on Capitol Hill over the next few hours.”

He added: “He’s in really, really deep trouble now.”

Watch the full report in the video above.