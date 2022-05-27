Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

27 May 2022, 14:35 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 14:42

By Seán Hickey

Rishi Sunak's £400 energy bill subsidy is 'a bribe' in a bid to 'keep Johnson in power', this caller fumes.

Rishi Sunak this week announced measures aimed at softening the blow of the cost of living crisis for Britain's worst-affected people. As part of the package, the Chancellor pledged a £400 boost to every household to pay for increasing energy bills.

Mr Sunak also announced plans to introduce a Windfall Tax on energy companies, but decided to name it a Temporary Targeted Energy Profits Levy.

Sean in Consett phoned in to comment on the blanket £400 grant, taking exception to how those who are least affected by the cost of living crisis will still receive the money.

"This should have been means tested pet!" He told Shelagh Fogarty.

Read more: Marr: Sunak threw the kitchen sink at the cost-of-living crisis but it comes at a cost

Read more: 'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

Read more: Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

"There's no way millionaires should receive a £400 fuel allowance, it's a joke!" He insisted, adding that "it's just a blag for the poor to keep [Boris] Johnson in power."

The caller explained how he couldn't work out why the grant has been given to everyone: "You know the one that won £179 million on the lottery, he's gonna get the £400 heating allowance?!"

"I think he is, I think Paul McCartney is, I think the Queen is, everybody!" Shelagh clapped back, with Sean stating that "the country's gone berserk!"

"The people going to food banks and things, they're the ones that should get it – not millionaires!"

The caller ended his conversation with the parting words: "The country's a joke, pet."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK monkeypox cases has passed 100

UK monkeypox cases pass 100 as another 16 infections detected in England
Ian Fenn is taking Sainsbury's to court after the supermarket giant refused access to his assistance cat Chloe.

Autistic man, 51, sues Sainsbury's for banning his assistance cat Chloe
The board change will move it in line with the men's

Wimbledon drops Miss and Mrs titles on female champion's board in modernisation bid
Darren Pilkington (left) killed his girlfriend Carly Fairhurst in 2006.

Double killer escapes from open prison for second time as police launch manhunt
NATO sent two Norwegian F-35s to respond to the Russian planes

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft near border with Finland
The RMT union has called off its London Underground strike on June 3 2020, the opening day of the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend