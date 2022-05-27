Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

By Seán Hickey

Rishi Sunak's £400 energy bill subsidy is 'a bribe' in a bid to 'keep Johnson in power', this caller fumes.

Rishi Sunak this week announced measures aimed at softening the blow of the cost of living crisis for Britain's worst-affected people. As part of the package, the Chancellor pledged a £400 boost to every household to pay for increasing energy bills.

Mr Sunak also announced plans to introduce a Windfall Tax on energy companies, but decided to name it a Temporary Targeted Energy Profits Levy.

Sean in Consett phoned in to comment on the blanket £400 grant, taking exception to how those who are least affected by the cost of living crisis will still receive the money.

"This should have been means tested pet!" He told Shelagh Fogarty.

"There's no way millionaires should receive a £400 fuel allowance, it's a joke!" He insisted, adding that "it's just a blag for the poor to keep [Boris] Johnson in power."

The caller explained how he couldn't work out why the grant has been given to everyone: "You know the one that won £179 million on the lottery, he's gonna get the £400 heating allowance?!"

"I think he is, I think Paul McCartney is, I think the Queen is, everybody!" Shelagh clapped back, with Sean stating that "the country's gone berserk!"

"The people going to food banks and things, they're the ones that should get it – not millionaires!"

The caller ended his conversation with the parting words: "The country's a joke, pet."