Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Angela Eagle Over Labour's Plan For Brexit Deal

Shelagh tells Angela Eagle that would-be Labour voters feel drowned in Brexit predictions, as the Labour MP reiterates that her party will judge Theresa May's Brexit deal with 6 tests.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, she said: "We have to set out the principles, which is we want to stay in a customs union and we don't want our communities to be poorer."

Shelagh told the Labour MP that would-be voters have said they feel like they're "drowning in predictions" about what Brexit will do to the country.

Ms Eagle said: "We want a deal that allows us to take our country forward, and doesn't make people poorer.

"We've got six tests that Kier Starmer set out by which we're going to judge what Theresa May comes back from Brussels with."

Angela Eagle. Picture: LBC

Labour MP Keir Starmer devised a test that will determine whether Labour will back any deal made between Theresa May and Brussels in the House of Commons:

1. Does it ensure a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU?

2. Does it deliver the “exact same benefits” as we currently have as members of the Single Market and Customs Union?

3. Does it ensure the fair management of migration in the interests of the economy and communities?

4. Does it defend rights and protections and prevent a race to the bottom?

5. Does it protect national security and our capacity to tackle cross-border crime?

6. Does it deliver for all regions and nations of the UK?