Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

By Abbie Reynolds

As Liz Truss becomes "the shortest lived Prime Minister in British history", LBC's Westminster Editor Ben Kentish says her time "in office will be basically as long as the leadership campaign to get there".

After Liz Truss announced her resignation as the UK Prime Minister, LBC's Westminster Editor Ben Kentish gave his reaction to the news just minutes after the announcement.

"Absolutely incredible," he started "Liz Truss on course to be, well she will be, the shortest lived Prime Minister in British history.

"I think I'm right in saying her time in office will be basically as long as the leadership campaign to get there, it's quite incredible."

In her statement the current PM said she was unable to deliver the mandate she was elected on and therefore had a meeting with the King to discuss stepping down from her post.

Ben continued to say the resignation was inevitable "after this morning's events": "I think the writing was in huge letters, capital letters all over the walls of Westminster.

"She simply within the six weeks she was in office, lost the support of her party, lost the confidence of markets and - if the polls are to be believed - lost the good will of the British people, that mix of those three things happening it is impossible for any politician any leader to stay on."

