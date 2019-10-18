Boris Johnson's Deal v Theresa May's Deal Explained In 90 Seconds

Boris Johnson's deal v Theresa May's deal explained in 90 seconds by Professor Anand Menon, Director of UK in a Changing Europe.

Professor Menon said: "The context is different. And I think there is this palpable sense of let's just get it done. And of course, the other way in which context is different now - and that was the interesting conversation we're having about Sarah Champion before - is we know there's an election coming and it's probably coming soon.

"So I suspect a lot of Sarah Champion's colleagues who might be minded to vote for Brexit will think twice because they don't want to give a Conservative Prime Minister a massive present that will boost his electoral popularity before an election."

"Now, is it a better deal or a worse deal? Well, it depends on who you are and what you value.

"It's a deal that leaves the leaves Great Britain, and watch all the press releases from Number 10 very closely, they're talking about Britain, not the UK for a reason. Britain doesn't come under a new rules so they can claim to have ended EU rules in Britain.

"We're not in the customs union, they can say we're free to make our own trade deals. If you're a staunch unionist, you might say 'well hang on, Northern Ireland is and that's definitely an issue.

"Then there are some questions that are very hard to answer, but fascinating nonetheless. Is this a good deal for the Scottish National Party? It might well be."