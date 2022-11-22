'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

22 November 2022, 15:19

By Fiona Jones

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty says that when it comes to immigration, UK political leaders "say what they think we want to hear" as opposed to having "rigorous truthful conversations."

It comes as both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer have laid out their immigration policies at the Confederation of British Industry conference.

The Leader of the Opposition told industry leaders the days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency".

Sir Keir said: "Of course we will be pragmatic. Of course we understand that we need to act now so that we help business and drive growth.

"But we have to address and run towards the challenge that is skills, run towards the challenge that is ensuring we have everybody back in the workforce, because there are hundreds of thousands of people who aren't working now who were working just a few years ago.

"This is, for me, an economic argument, not a push for political tactics."

Shelagh reflected on both party leaders: "Have you ever had a friend, a partner or an ex...somebody who's kind of a fuss pot. Who will talk around an issue and never get to the point? Or just say what they think you want to hear rather than what they actually think about something?

"That's the feeling I get when I hear leading politicians in the UK talking about immigration."

She continued: "We don't seem to be able to have a rigorous, truthful conversation around immigration years now after Brexit, which was meant to be the point it started."

In his speech, Mr Sunak said leaving the bloc means "we can open up our country to the world's fastest-growing markets".

He also said the UK could now introduce "regulatory regimes that are fit for the future that ensure that this country can be leaders in those industries that are going to create the jobs and the growth of the future".

A recent poll from YouGov showed the public now think Britain was wrong to leave the EU by 56% to 32%, with one in five who voted for Brexit believing their decision was wrong.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments

‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Van Gogh painting ‘may have increased in value after protest’ Lawyer for Just Stop Oil activists tells trial
There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest.

Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected
Former Tory MP Owen Paterson is taking the government to court

Brexiteer former MP Owen Paterson takes government to court over lobbying scandal

The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way

Cyclists forced to take evasive action as driver caught on camera squeezing down London cycle superhighway
David Montenegro pictured in 2016.

Red Arrows leader suspended after ‘having affair with junior colleague he got pregnant’

A month’s worth of rain fell in the first two weeks of November

Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after days of heavy rain