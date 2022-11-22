'Years after Brexit, we still don't have truthful conversations on immigration': Shelagh Fogarty

By Fiona Jones

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty says that when it comes to immigration, UK political leaders "say what they think we want to hear" as opposed to having "rigorous truthful conversations."

It comes as both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer have laid out their immigration policies at the Confederation of British Industry conference.

The Leader of the Opposition told industry leaders the days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency".

Sir Keir said: "Of course we will be pragmatic. Of course we understand that we need to act now so that we help business and drive growth.

"But we have to address and run towards the challenge that is skills, run towards the challenge that is ensuring we have everybody back in the workforce, because there are hundreds of thousands of people who aren't working now who were working just a few years ago.

"This is, for me, an economic argument, not a push for political tactics."

Shelagh reflected on both party leaders: "Have you ever had a friend, a partner or an ex...somebody who's kind of a fuss pot. Who will talk around an issue and never get to the point? Or just say what they think you want to hear rather than what they actually think about something?

"That's the feeling I get when I hear leading politicians in the UK talking about immigration."

She continued: "We don't seem to be able to have a rigorous, truthful conversation around immigration years now after Brexit, which was meant to be the point it started."

In his speech, Mr Sunak said leaving the bloc means "we can open up our country to the world's fastest-growing markets".

He also said the UK could now introduce "regulatory regimes that are fit for the future that ensure that this country can be leaders in those industries that are going to create the jobs and the growth of the future".

A recent poll from YouGov showed the public now think Britain was wrong to leave the EU by 56% to 32%, with one in five who voted for Brexit believing their decision was wrong.