Caller is "apoplectic" with Government's continuing "failure on testing"

21 October 2020, 14:30

By Fiona Jones

This caller tells LBC he is "apoplectic" with the Government's "failure on testing" and "wishy washy, complicated system of Tiers" when the UK is "supposed to be one of the best countries in the world."

Caller Matt from Reading told Shelagh he is "so angry with the Government" at this moment in time - in March, he felt the PM gave a "unifying" approach and was willing to allow the leaders time to tackle the pandemic.

"The thing that's made me so apoplectic is the failure on testing," Matt said, "the number of testing has improved massively since it began. The fact of the matter is the US - if you believe Trump - they now have tests that tell you if you are positive or negative within less than 15 minutes.

"We don't have that. We've just started to roll something out now after months, but we are supposed to be one of the best countries in the world. And we haven't even got a test that can tell you a result in a workable period of time in order to decide whether you're safe to go to work or not - and that's not for everybody."

The caller said he was also "speechless" at the way the Test and Trace has been handled, suggesting military personnel not on active deployment should have been enrolled to do this instead of handing it over to a private company.

He pointed out that the "wonderful military" built the Nightingale hospitals in no time at all.

"The whole thing has been so badly managed, now we're going into this wishy washy, complicated system of Tiers. I don't exactly know what's going on anymore, the message has become so complex and confused," Matt said, "all I'm doing now is saying I'm just going to wear a mask and not to go out when I don't need to.

"It's just got ridiculous."

Shelagh acknowledged that while we will never know whether Labour would have made different decisions generally, she believes Labour would have chosen to use the "pre-existing and cash starved" public health infrastructure.

"They've given billions of pounds' worth of contracts without tender to people who have some very very interesting links to members in the top echelons of the Conservative Party, that's on public record...what have we got to show for it?" Matt said.

Matt pointed out that he is blind and there is no accessible Covid test that he can do himself and he also cannot get to a testing centre: "What am I supposed to do?"

He said that having a rapid result Covid test that he can show to someone on Whatsapp for example is not possible.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

"I remember at six years old telling my mum I was hungry, she could do nothing"

"I remember at six years old telling my mum I was hungry, she could do nothing"
'You don't create herd immunity by giving people a full on disease'

Shelagh Fogarty's heated clash with pro-herd immunity caller

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down

Greater Manchester MP brands Government "petulant and irresponsible" after talks break down
Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"

Senior Tory MP: "I don't believe there is evidential basis for Manchester being in Tier Three"
Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis

Caller 'insulted' by £27-a-month Universal Credit offer during Covid crisis
'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'

'I spent 20 years building the lifeboats and now there's no room for me'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A number of people are believed to have been killed in a gas explosion in West London

People feared dead after 'gas explosion' in west London

A group of footballers have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations

12 footballers fined for claiming to be from same household during pub visit
German MEP

German MEP says Boris Johnson has 'been lying to the UK' over Brexit
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham turned down a £60 million offer saying it wasn't enough to support those in the region

PM confirms £60 million for Greater Manchester boroughs ahead of Tier 3 lockdown
Sadiq Khan has accused Boris Johnson of lying during PMQs

'Boris Johnson lied to Commons' about Sadiq Khan 'bankrupting' TfL, mayor tells LBC
Scotland's covid restrictions have been extended

Coronavirus restrictions extended for another week in Scotland