Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

9 December 2022, 18:01

This caller was moved by Meghan's mother's admission that she didn't have early conversations about racism.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke with a caller of mixed heritage who could relate to the concept of white-passing, after Doria Ragland said in the Sussexes' docuseries that she did not have those early conversations about race with Meghan.

Christine in Birmingham who is half English and half Jamaican said she heard a clip, and felt that when “some white people” first saw Meghan, they “thought she’s got something, maybe it's Italian or Spanish which they could have coped with”.

“But when they realised that her mother was black, that’s a whole different ball game!” she said.

Christine added that all three of her children have green eyes, and that her youngest, 23, has wavy blonde hair and could “pass for white”.

“You don't have to be racist or not understand racism by calling someone the n-word or saying ‘Go back to your country’”, Christine continued, before highlighting a category of “polite racism”.

Shelagh agreed with this, using the example of Black people not being hired despite meeting job requirements.

Christine criticised right-wing newspapers for the excuses they made for Lady Hussey after she asked black charity boss Ngozi Fulani where she “really” came from, such as the fact that she was 83.

“That woman has travelled the world how many times with the Queen? How many people has she met? You're trying to tell me she doesn't have diplomacy, a little bit of decorum…basic manners?” she asked.

She also said the right-wing press treated Diana “appallingly”, asserting they thought she was a “commoner”.

“If she was a commoner, God help the rest of us!” Christine said.

She felt that the Sussexes have “brought this country into the 21st century” by talking about race on their docuseries, and are doing us a “favour” in the process.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prince And Princess Of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend dies in plane crash

Former Pc Joel Borders (L) and Pc Jonathon Cobban, (r) have each been sentenced to three months. They were in a WhatsApp group with killer Wayne Couzens (centre).

Two serving police officers sacked after misconduct hearing into racist and sexist messages in sick WhatsApp group
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Former Metropolitan Police special constable has been cleared of rape and misconduct

Brazil have crashed out of the World Cup to Croatia on penalties.

Favourites Brazil knocked out of World Cup on penalties by Croatia at quarter final stage

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.

What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?