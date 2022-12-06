Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

6 December 2022, 16:58

By Madeleine Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty reminds this caller of the law, after he says train drivers should be "smashed" for taking part in strike action.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to this caller after RMT strikes were confirmed starting next week and running through the festive period - including Christmas Eve.

The caller started by telling Shelagh that he is "against" the strikes, adding that he thinks rail drivers are trying to "destroy" the country.

He continued to remind Shelagh of Ronald Regan's handling of US air traffic control strikes in 1981.

Ronald Reagan fired 11,359 air-traffic controllers who were striking in violation of his order for them to return to work.

The caller said: "And that's what we should be doing with the rail drivers right now.

"Absolutely smash them."

Shelagh quickly responded: "Smash them? Well, they're legally striking."

Shelagh went on: "The laws around striking have been incredibly tightened over the years and they are still getting - not just the RMT but the nursing unions as well - getting really substantial yes votes in their ballots.

"So this is perfectly legitimate, it might be uncomfortable, you might not like it but it's legitimate."

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

