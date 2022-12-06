Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

By Madeleine Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty reminds this caller of the law, after he says train drivers should be "smashed" for taking part in strike action.

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to this caller after RMT strikes were confirmed starting next week and running through the festive period - including Christmas Eve.

The caller started by telling Shelagh that he is "against" the strikes, adding that he thinks rail drivers are trying to "destroy" the country.

He continued to remind Shelagh of Ronald Regan's handling of US air traffic control strikes in 1981.

Ronald Reagan fired 11,359 air-traffic controllers who were striking in violation of his order for them to return to work.

The caller said: "And that's what we should be doing with the rail drivers right now.

"Absolutely smash them."

Shelagh quickly responded: "Smash them? Well, they're legally striking."

Shelagh went on: "The laws around striking have been incredibly tightened over the years and they are still getting - not just the RMT but the nursing unions as well - getting really substantial yes votes in their ballots.

"So this is perfectly legitimate, it might be uncomfortable, you might not like it but it's legitimate."