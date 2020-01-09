Can Harry and Meghan afford to be "financially independent"?

Can Harry and Meghan afford to be "financially independent" like their statement says? LBC asked royal author David McClure.

Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement last night which detailed their plan to step back from their role as "senior" royals and split their time between the UK and North America.

It has been reported that Queen was not consulted over their bombshell decision.

The author estimated that Harry would have inherited £7 million from his mother Diana and also inherited some significant wealth from the Queen Mother. "He might well be worth of £10 million."

For six series of acting in Suits, Mr McClure estimated that Meghan Markle will have earned "£3 or 4 million."

"They're not short of a bob or two."

David McClure is the author of Royal Legacy: How the Royal Family have Made, Spent and Passed on their Wealth

