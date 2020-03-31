Cancer patients are needlessly dying because of coronavirus fight, GP warns

A GP has told LBC that some of her patients will needlessly die because their operations have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Renée in Barnet told Shelagh Fogarty that patients who need a life-saving operation are not getting them as resources are poured into the fight against coronavirus.

And clearly emotional, she said that some of them would die because of it.

She said: "The one thing that's really been upsetting me - especially today because I've had two cases - is that we are cancelling cancer operations for people where the cancer surgery would have been curative.

"We are condemning people to likely death from something that they didn't have to die from because we want to save people from corona.

A GP warned that people will needlessly die of cancer because of coronavirus. Picture: PA

"In the last week, I've had three cases. I'm just one GP.

"People have said they are protecting cancer services, but I'm not seeing the evidence of that.

"What's going to happen when we come out of corona is we will have a rush of much more advanced cancers than we would have seen. And people are going to be dying of other things."

It was a shocking and thought-provoking call - hear it in full at the top of the page.