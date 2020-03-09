Care home boss on Covid-19: "we've taken measures into our own hands"

By Seán Hickey

Businesses that deal with the public have felt like they've been left in the dark with the government's information on coronavirus.

Shelagh Fogarty was taking calls from people that work in the care industry and how their livelihood may be affected by a coronavirus shutdown.

Adam is the owner of multiple care homes and was on hand to share his thoughts on how the industry has been treated in the middle of the coronavirus hysteria.

The caller believed that the government has not given sufficient information for the social care industry and as a result "we've had to take measures into our own hands".

Confused by Adam's statement, Shelagh quizzed the care home owner, wondering "what guidance did you want that you didn't get".

People working in the care industry are worried about how the elderly will cope in the event of a quarantine. Picture: PA

Adam stated that he stocked up on hygiene products and warned staff to be vigilant during this time. He stressed that the government hasn't told him to take this action.

He also added that he's warned family of patients that "if you're feeling unwell at all, don't visit- you won't be allowed to come in".

Referencing the government's plan to delay the spread of Covid-19, Adam urged that "we need to be taking more action now". He claimed that businesses are ready for mass shutdowns and the government should take the first step to begin the preventative measures .

"For the common good in the long term it might be necessary" to start quarantine, the care home owner believed.