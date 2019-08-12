Female Caller Tells LBC Caroline Lucas's All-Female Cabinet Comments Set Women Back

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty that Caroline Lucas's comments about an emergency all-female cabinet has set women back.

She told Shelagh that she "cannot believe what I have heard," she said "I feel like it's set us all back."

Writing in The Guardian on Monday, Ms Lucas said: "We need an 'emergency cabinet' - not to fight a Brexit war but to work for reconciliation. And I believe this should be a cabinet of women.

"Why women? Because I believe women have shown they can bring a different perspective to crises, are able to reach out to those they disagree with and cooperate to find solutions.

The caller said she had "never heard anything so ridiculous."

Caroline Lucas has apologised after she put together an all-white list of women she wanted to fight a no-deal Brexit, admitting she was "wrong to overlook" her "women of colour colleagues".

