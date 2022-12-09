Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

9 December 2022, 16:10

By Hannah Holland

Keith in Guildford told Shelagh Fogarty that people crossing the Channel in small boats are "economic refugees" and that the country "can't afford" to look after them.

The conservation comes as figures show that more than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK this year. Of this number, 12,000 Albanians have arrived using small boats.

Keith in Guildford insisted that those crossing the channel in small boats are “not proper refugees” but “economic refugees”.

“You see all the Albanian guys coming over - they’ve got smart phones!”

Shelagh interjected: “Have you met them all Keith? You know they’re all the same do you?”

“We need to wake up and realise that this country cannot afford to keep spending this amount of money on putting people up and looking after them”, Keith responded.

Shelagh then referred to Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s decision to send £63 million a year to France a year - up £8 million - in a bid to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

“Imagine if we used that more constructively?” Shelagh asked.

READ MORE: Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

READ MORE: Ministers scrap ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats attempting Channel crossing

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.

What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
A 16th child has died from Strep A

Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

The search for Michael Michieli and two other fishermen will be called off this evening

Search to be called off for beloved fishermen who went missing after crash with ferry near Jersey
The pro skater performed stunts in the Jackass TV series and appeared in subsequent films.

Jackass star Bam Margera 'fighting pneumonia and on ventilator after positive covid test in hospital'
Bob Seely has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles

Tory MP hatching plan to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles for 'trashing' Britain as 'racist hellhole'