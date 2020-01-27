Coronavirus: We're not getting information from UK government, says man stuck in Wuhan

The caller, who is stuck in Wuhan because of Coronavirus, said the most help he's had from the UK government is being given the number of a switchboard.

Matthew, from Bromley, told Shelagh Fogarty what it's like to be stuck in Wuhan.

She asked: "What are you being told about what's going on?"

Matthew, the caller, replied: "I guess that's the that's the tricky part. It's a bit difficult to know what is going on, because there's so much information flying around that it's hard to know what's true or what's a rumour.

"As you know, I guess, rumours beget more rumours. So this is perpetuating now over the last few days and it's not really getting any clearer for us here."

Coronavirus: We're not getting information from UK government, says man stuck in Wuhan. Picture: PA

He later said: "They provided us with with a number to call, which once you call it, you get put through to a switchboard and then through to a gentleman who perhaps didn't really know so much about the situation or what was being done about it."

He said he does feel "a bit abandoned" out there because of the lack of communication.