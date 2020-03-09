Coronavirus: What could happen to GCSEs and A Levels?

Is there a chance GCSEs and A Levels could be cancelled? LBC asks a chief examiner.

Former chief examiner Tony Breslin reflected that he can't remember a situation before where there was serious consideration about moving educational exams.

He pointed out that whatever does happen, these national exams all need to be sat on the same day - it would be unrealistic to have multiple exam papers.

Shelagh Fogarty asked Mr Breslin what he thought a "proportionate" response would be to the epidemic.

He assured Shelagh that the exam boards are already putting together a series of plans and remarked "GCSEs are made very important for young people [but] they're not usually now end of school exams", unlike in his day.

"A Level is more difficult because you have the university application process and so forth. But certainly we could look at at least provisionally thinking about A Levels far later or at least a bit later than we currently do. For instance, the first two weeks in July when schools are still open.

The PM confirmed the UK is remaining in the "containment" following an emergency Cobra meeting. Picture: PA

"We could also look at moving GCSEs back behind them or we could even look at GCSEs being sat in September given that their grades do not have such an impact on pupil destination."

Mr Breslin reflected that both the examining process and marking criteria is much more online so there ought to be some options to squeeze that window.

"I guess if it comes to it, would be a disaster if this year's cohort of students began university, if that's their destination, three or four weeks later? We have to have the courage to make those kinds of decisions."

He continued that missing a few weeks of a university course is "probably going to have less of an impact than missing say three weeks of primary school."

"We may have to suspend performance tables for a year - my view is that we need to go into this with an open mind."