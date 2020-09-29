Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue

29 September 2020, 14:31 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 14:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Not a chance in hell that you get away with it" - this was Shelagh's response when one caller said a parent had tried to test their child at a care home.

When this caller phone Shelagh Fogarty on LBC he started by explaining why he thought we all needed to take "more responsibility for our own actions rather than pointing the finger at Government."

He said he wanted to tell the LBC audience an "example of what I've found out."

Stuart revealed he has a friend who works in a school where the procedure is if a child shows symptoms of Covid then they are sent home and not allowed back without a test.

However, the caller revealed the lengths one parent when to in an attempt to get around the system.

"The mother phoned up and said 'look I haven't got time to take him to a test centre'," the caller recounted to Shelagh.

But what the caller claimed happened next was even more shocking, with the parent saying she would take her son to the care home where she works and get him tested in one of the resident's names.

"She was prepared to take her son to an elderly care home to skip the line to get testing and then put it in someone else's name. It was only when the school said that was unacceptable that she realised she couldn't do that at the care home," the caller told LBC.

Shelagh replied that it was a "pretty awful" thing if it happened, or was "an attempt to happen."

"Not a chance in hell that you get away with it," Shelagh said, adding it was "an illustration why having proper amounts of testing wouldn't give anyone the need to do that."

Watch the whole interesting call in the video at the top of the page.

