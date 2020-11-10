Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

10 November 2020, 16:07

By Sam Sholli

The UK may be able to vaccinate everybody that needs a Covid vaccine before next winter, an expert has told LBC.

Tom Soloman, who is a Professor of Neurology at the University of Liverpool, made the comment to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty in light of preliminary findings from US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer which suggest their vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Government "will be ready" to roll out a new coronavirus vaccine should it become available.

Speaking to Shelagh, Professor Soloman predicted: "I think what will happen is, as the months go on, similar results will come through for more and more vaccines

"Of course, the UK Government has already pledged to buy and committed to six vaccines on the presumption that some of them would not work.

"But I would be surprised if, in the first few months of next year, we start these vaccines rolling out more and more widely.

You could even imagine that...by the middle of next year or before next winter we may have vaccinated everybody that needs it with one vaccine or another."

A member of the Government's vaccine taskforce has said that the UK could have "two or three" coronavirus vaccines ready to be distributed in the New Year.

Professor Soloman was also keen to assure listeners that "no corners have been cut" in the development of the Pfizer vaccine.

Referring to the vaccine, he explained: "The reason it is being rushed through is because almost all biomedical science [and all medical research] has stopped to focus on all the different aspects of this virus..."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

US election: Caller worries over prospect of 'civil war'

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal
The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'
UK-US trade deal 'probably more likely' with Trump as President, says expert

UK-US trade deal 'probably more likely' with Trump as President, says expert
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on US election win in first phone call
A report has condemned the leadership of Cardinal Vincent Nichols in tackling child sexual abuse

Sexual abuse in Catholic Church 'swept under the carpet', damning report finds
The total is up from 978 deaths in the week to October 23 which is a jump of 41%.

Covid-19 deaths above 1,000 per week for first time since June
File photo: Members of the public in Edinburgh city centre

Three more areas of Scotland to face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Friday
The DnaNudge Covid Bubble Test can be used on groups of up to 10 people

Rapid £10 Covid 'bubble test' launched for groups of up to 10 people
Students in England will be tested for Covid-19 so they can return home for Christmas

Students in England to get coronavirus tests for Christmas at home