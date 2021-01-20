Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker

20 January 2021, 15:05

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a former Republican lawmaker told LBC Donald Trump will "go down as the worst President".

Tom Coleman, who was a Republican politician that represented Missouri in the United States House of Representatives from 1976–1993, made the remark to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

His words come after Donald Trump made his final speech as President, in which told a crowd "we'll be back".

Mr Coleman said: "What we saw here was a deranged individual who led an insurrection against our own Government..."

He also criticised Donald Trump for having "played golf every other day of his four years" and said he will "go down as the worst President".

The former congressman added: "So what we saw here was a display of unfitness and we're just glad he's out of here."

Mr Coleman later added: "Our democracy has been under attack for four years and thank goodness it survived.

"But in order for it to survive and go forward, people have to understand that there are true facts in this world. They have to recognise and live their life by them."

